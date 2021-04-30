Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 265.6% in April

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE FT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 34,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,173. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.