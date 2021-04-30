Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $36.00 at UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCX. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

