Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.