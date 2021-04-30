Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.