FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Short Interest Down 68.9% in April

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the March 31st total of 284,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 544,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FSKR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 313,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,548. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $7,166,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.