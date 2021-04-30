FUNToken (FUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.99 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. FUNToken has a market cap of $334.56 million and $11.99 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.