FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Issued By KeyCorp

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rexnord in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rexnord by 30.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Rexnord by 0.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 705,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

