FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Issued By Desjardins

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$18.69 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.