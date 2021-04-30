FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Provident Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $301.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 372,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

