FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Increased by Analyst

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

