FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

VRSK opened at $188.60 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

