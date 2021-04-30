Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

