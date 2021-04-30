GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.67.

NYSE:GLOP remained flat at $$2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,176. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

