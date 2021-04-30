GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

