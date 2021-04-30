Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Hits $14.44 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $1.15 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00078322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.27 or 0.00813658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

