Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Gencor Industries news, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $37,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,350 shares of company stock valued at $168,557. Corporate insiders own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENC stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

