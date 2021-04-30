General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $188.90 and last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 4563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.89.

The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

