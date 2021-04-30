General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.44 billion. General Mills reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.