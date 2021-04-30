General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

