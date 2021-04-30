GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Down 81.1% in April

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTEH opened at $0.00 on Friday. GenTech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

