Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post sales of $250.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.60 million and the highest is $254.15 million. Gentherm reported sales of $228.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

