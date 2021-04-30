Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

