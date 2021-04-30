Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 8th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

