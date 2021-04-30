Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report $16.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.98 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $15.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $69.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

LAND traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 267,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.90 million, a PE ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

