Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 32,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

GLAPF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

