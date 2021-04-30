Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.02

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 19032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

