Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

QYLG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $31.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

