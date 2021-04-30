Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 202,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,703,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000.

NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $49.53. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

