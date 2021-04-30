GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GMS were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GMS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

