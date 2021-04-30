Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.22. 16,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

