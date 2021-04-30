Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.58. The company had a trading volume of 140,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.37 and a 200 day moving average of $544.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

