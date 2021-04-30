Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 435,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

