Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

CVX traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

