good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 215.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGBF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of good natured Products in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of good natured Products in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGBF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 90,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

