Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter.
GTIM opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.32.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
