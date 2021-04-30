Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter.

GTIM opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at $190,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 16,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

