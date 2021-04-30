GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $586,306.54 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,141,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692,335.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

