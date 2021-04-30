Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $1,386,360.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

