Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,689. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

