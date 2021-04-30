Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year, partly due to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,953. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

