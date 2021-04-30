Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.51

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 111919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

