Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 127,960 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,486 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

