Grid+ (GRID) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $65,154.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

