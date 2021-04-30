Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.94. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.34.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.