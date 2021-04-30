Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $164.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

