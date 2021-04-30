Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in April

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grown Rogue International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,948. Grown Rogue International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grown Rogue International had a negative net margin of 119.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,671.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.68 target price on shares of Grown Rogue International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and chocolate edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

