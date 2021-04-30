Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares Dividend of $0.80 (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7959 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

