Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 5.6%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 129,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,412,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

