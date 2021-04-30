GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $256.58 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

