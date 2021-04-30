GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 22,086 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

