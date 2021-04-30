GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,449 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $177.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.