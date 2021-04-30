GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

BLV opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

